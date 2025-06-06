Friday, June 6, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

Newmark Secures 154,000 SF Industrial Lease in Burlington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, N.J. — Newmark has secured a 154,000-square-foot industrial lease in Burlington, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. According to LoopNet Inc., the newly constructed building at 1804 River Road features a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 36 feet, two drive-in bays, 50 exterior dock doors and 229 car parking spaces. Kyle Eaton, Robert Loderstedt, Michael Schipper and Haylee McCabe of Newmark represented the tenant, automotive parts supplier GMB North America, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

