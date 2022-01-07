Newmark Secures 206,369 SF Office Lease in LaPorte, Texas

LAPORTE, TEXAS — Newmark has secured a 206,369-square-foot office lease in LaPorte, located east of Houston. Andy Iversen, Reggie Beavan III, Chris Mason, John Beach, Griffin Rich, John Luck, Joshua Brown, Trace Elrod and Audrey Selber of Newmark represented the tenant, Overland Distribution Inc., in the lease negotiations. Liberty Property Co. owns the building.