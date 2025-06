WALLINGTON, N.J. — Newmark has secured a 22,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Wallington. According to LoopNet Inc., the 101,481-square-foot building at 480 Main Ave. was built in 1940 and renovated in 2004. Kyle Eaton, Robert Loderstedt, Michael Schipper and Haylee McCabe of Newmark represented the tenant, Excellent Packaging & Supply, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.