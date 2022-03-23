REBusinessOnline

Newmark Secures $284M Construction Financing for The Maxwell Apartments in San Jose

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

The-Maxwell-San-Jose-CA

Located in San Jose, Calif., The Maxwell will feature 590 apartments.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Newmark, on behalf of Bay West Development and Forum Real Estate Group, has arranged $284 million in construction financing for the development of The Maxwell, an apartment community situated on 4.5 acres in San Jose. Construction is slated to commence before the end of March and the first phase is scheduled for delivery by third-quarter 2024.

Located within the South Bascom Urban Village Plan and approved under the City of San Jose’s Signature Project process, The Maxwell will feature 590 apartments and best-in-class amenities and unit interiors, as well as direct access to the VTA Light Rail Bascom Station.

