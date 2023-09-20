Newmark Secures 31,916 SF Office Lease Expansion, Renewal in Manhattan’s Plaza District

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has secured a 31,916-square-foot office lease expansion and renewal at 1350 Avenue of the Americas, a 35-story, 601,330-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The footprint of the tenant, reinsurance brokerage firm Howden Tiger, now includes its currently occupied 13,287 square feet on the entire 33rd floor and the addition of 18,629 square feet on the entire 34th and penthouse floors. Leo Paytas of Newmark represented Howden Tiger in the lease negotiations. Howard Tenenbaum and Gary Rosen internally represented the landlord, SL Green.