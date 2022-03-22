REBusinessOnline

Newmark Secures $53M Construction Loan for Hotel Development in Johns Island, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, South Carolina, Southeast

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — Newmark has secured a $53 million construction loan for The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection at Kiawah River, a 72-room hotel project in Johns Island. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly and Nick Scribani of Newmark arranged the loan through United Bank on behalf of the borrower, Kiawah River Hospitality Group. Construction on the project is slated for completion by 2024.

The Dunlin is located within the Kiawah River master-planned residential resort community. The project will be situated along the 12-mile riverfront, offering 2,000 acres of nature trails and marshlands. The hotel will feature a branded restaurant and lounge and over 10,000 square feet of event space, including a 5,200-square-foot wedding hall.

Resort amenities will include a pool with cabanas, full-service spa and a riverfront swim and fitness facility. The Dunlin will be the newest addition to the Auberge Resorts Collection’s portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts and residences.

