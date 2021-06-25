REBusinessOnline

Newmark Secures $565 Million in Financing for 26-Property Parking Facility Portfolio

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — Newmark has secured a $565 million in financing on behalf of InterPark Holdings for a 26-property portfolio of parking facilities located across nine U.S. cities, including Chicago and St. Louis. Joel Simmons of Newmark’s Chicago office placed the five-year loan through Apollo Global Management’s externally managed mortgage REIT, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI). No further details were provided regarding the location of the properties. Founded in 1998, InterPark is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of private parking facilities in the U.S. The company currently owns 58 properties and operates over 100 facilities in various central business districts and off-airport sites nationally.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews