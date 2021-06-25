Newmark Secures $565 Million in Financing for 26-Property Parking Facility Portfolio

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — Newmark has secured a $565 million in financing on behalf of InterPark Holdings for a 26-property portfolio of parking facilities located across nine U.S. cities, including Chicago and St. Louis. Joel Simmons of Newmark’s Chicago office placed the five-year loan through Apollo Global Management’s externally managed mortgage REIT, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI). No further details were provided regarding the location of the properties. Founded in 1998, InterPark is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of private parking facilities in the U.S. The company currently owns 58 properties and operates over 100 facilities in various central business districts and off-airport sites nationally.