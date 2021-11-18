REBusinessOnline

Newmark Secures $65.5M Refinancing for University Hill Mixed-Use Property in Durham

Posted on by in Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

University Hill

Completed in 2020, University Hill offers 269 multifamily units and 65,500 square feet of retail space.

DURHAM, N.C. — Newmark has secured $65.5 million in refinancing for University Hill, a mixed-use property in Durham with multifamily, retail and art uses. Josh Davis, Chris Caison and C.J. Webb of Newmark’s Debt and Structured Finance team secured the bridge financing on behalf of the project’s developer, Shoff Allison with Hawthorne Residential Partners, and Drake Real Estate Partners. Pacific Life Insurance Co. provided the three-year loan, which included a floating interest rate and two, one-year extension options.

Completed in 2020, University Hill offers 269 multifamily units and 65,500 square feet of retail space. University Hill’s apartment component features community amenities including a saltwater swimming pool; outdoor grilling area with two gas grills and two wood-fired pizza ovens; breakfast/coffee concierge; indoor herb garden; indoor bike storage; game room; car charging station; 24-hour fitness center and a pet play area with a dog spa.

The project’s retail component includes a 30,000-square-foot O2 Fitness and several other retailers, including Happy + Hale, Triangle Coffee House and Midtown Yoga. Slated to open in 2022, other tenants include Gizmo Brewery and BB’s Crispy Chicken from James Beard-winning chef and restauranteur Ashley Christensen.

Along with the multifamily and retail aspects, The University Hill redevelopment also brings a 40,000-square-foot permanent art installation entitled UHills Walls, which features the work of over 40 artists. The property’s art installation offers the largest collection of mural art in the Southeast, according to Newmark.

Located at 3806 University Drive, University Hill is situated close to Duke University & Health, which employs about 39,000 people.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  