Newmark Secures $66M Land Sale in Midtown Nashville, Buyer Plans Mixed-Use Project
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), represented by Tarek El Gammal and Vincent Lefler of Newmark, has sold a 3.2-acre parcel in Nashville. Bosa Development acquired the land for $66 million. Located at 1401 Church St., the site is part of the Midtown submarket and will be developed as a mixed-use property. John Shaunfield, Kyle Jett and Chris Murphy of Newmark’s Dallas office also provided transactional support. Details about the construction timeline or project design were not disclosed.
