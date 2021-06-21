Newmark Secures $82M Refinancing Loan for 788 West Midtown Condo Property in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Newmark, on behalf of McKinley Homes, has secured an $82 million loan for the refinancing of 788 West Midtown, a 279-unit luxury condominium building located in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Chris Kramer, Nick Scribani and Ben Kroll of Newmark arranged the financing through Cerberus.

Located close to Georgia Tech and Atlantic Station, 788 West Midtown is located at 788 W. Marietta St. NW. Roughly 40 percent of the condos at 788 West Midtown are sold and sales velocity is averaging more than four per month, according to Newmark.

Based in Peachtree Corners in metro Atlanta, McKinley Homes is a land developer and builder specializing in real estate development and vertical construction.