Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Deveraux-Apts-Denver-CO
The Deveraux in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood features 374 apartments and 21,000 square feet of retail space. (Photo courtesy of Newmark)
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

Newmark Secures $83.8M in Financing for Denver Multifamily Community

by Amy Works

DENVER — Newmark has facilitated $83.8 million in financing for The Deveraux, a multifamily community in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood. The financing was secured through bank lease-up execution on behalf of an undisclosed borrower. Lee Redmond, Nick Schroeder, Courtney Crowder and Jack Kachadurian of Newmark arranged the financing. Delivered in July 2024, The Deveraux features 374 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, averaging 732 square feet, and 21,000 square feet of Class A retail space.

You may also like

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $25M Sale of Two-Tenant...

JLL Arranges Sale of 436,424 SF Distribution Center...

Brixton Capital Buys 272-Unit Whisper Creek Apartments in...

CBRE Negotiates $16.2M Sale of Medical Office Property...

Tutera Expands Portfolio with 26 New Senior Living...

BridgeCore Capital Provides $1.8M Refinancing for Multifamily Property...

Middle Market Solutions Emerge for Senior Living Owners

DFW Multifamily Investment Sales Market Turns the Corner

SWBC Breaks Ground on 500-Unit Multifamily Project in...