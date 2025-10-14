Newmark Secures $83.8M in Financing for Denver Multifamily Community

DENVER — Newmark has facilitated $83.8 million in financing for The Deveraux, a multifamily community in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood. The financing was secured through bank lease-up execution on behalf of an undisclosed borrower. Lee Redmond, Nick Schroeder, Courtney Crowder and Jack Kachadurian of Newmark arranged the financing. Delivered in July 2024, The Deveraux features 374 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, averaging 732 square feet, and 21,000 square feet of Class A retail space.