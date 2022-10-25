Newmark Secures $86.6M Sale of Alta Foundry Apartments in Midtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Newmark has secured the sale of Alta Foundry, a newly built, 231-unit apartment community located at 640 21st Ave. N in Nashville’s Midtown district. Tarek El Gammal and Vincent Lefler of Newmark represented the seller and developer, Wood Partners, in the transaction. Blacksburg, Va.-based HHHunt purchased Alta Foundry, which was in lease-up and 75 percent occupied at the time of sale, for $86.6 million. Amenities include a rooftop sky lounge, resort-style saltwater pool and a covered outdoor entertainment and gaming lawn. Alta Foundry’s floor plans range from studio to two-bedroom units, and rental rates start at $1,751 per month, according to Apartments.com.