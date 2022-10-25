REBusinessOnline

Newmark Secures $86.6M Sale of Alta Foundry Apartments in Midtown Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Amenities at Alta Foundry include a rooftop sky lounge, resort-style saltwater pool and a covered outdoor entertainment and gaming lawn.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Newmark has secured the sale of Alta Foundry, a newly built, 231-unit apartment community located at 640 21st Ave. N in Nashville’s Midtown district. Tarek El Gammal and Vincent Lefler of Newmark represented the seller and developer, Wood Partners, in the transaction. Blacksburg, Va.-based HHHunt purchased Alta Foundry, which was in lease-up and 75 percent occupied at the time of sale, for $86.6 million. Amenities include a rooftop sky lounge, resort-style saltwater pool and a covered outdoor entertainment and gaming lawn. Alta Foundry’s floor plans range from studio to two-bedroom units, and rental rates start at $1,751 per month, according to Apartments.com.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  