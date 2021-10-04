Newmark Secures 89,060 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Houston

DESOTO, TEXAS — Newmark has secured an 89,060-square-foot industrial lease extension at 10634 Tanner Road in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2015 and spans 214,811 square feet. Rob Stillwell, Si Pitstick and Josh Young of Newmark represented the tenant, Ohio-based wholesaler TSC Apparel LLC, in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, an entity doing business as WPT Apex DCLP.