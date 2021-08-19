Newmark Secures Recapitalization of 200,000 SF Medical Office Portfolio in Northeast

Posted on by in Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — Newmark has secured the recapitalization of a portfolio of six medical office buildings totaling approximately 200,000 square feet that are located throughout various markets in New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Ben Appel, Michael Greeley, Jay Miele and John Nero of Newmark procured an undisclosed institutional equity partner for owner Aspect Health. The new joint venture also plans to develop more healthcare facilities in these regions.