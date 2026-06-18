Newmark Secures Refinancing for 448-Unit Apartment Community in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Newmark has secured a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of The Seven at West Boca, a 448-unit apartment community located at 10235 Boca Entrada Blvd. in Boca Raton. Danny Matz, Roberto Salcedo, Matthew Williams and Robert Wright of Newmark secured the floating-rate loan through PGIM on behalf of the borrower, Grand Peaks, which acquired the property in 2024.

Originally built in 1988, The Seven at West Boca features apartments averaging 883 square feet in size, as well as two swimming pools, a fitness center, barbecue areas, tennis courts and a playground.