Newmark Signs 46,338 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas, Will Consolidate Regional Footprint

DALLAS — Newmark has signed a 46,338-square-foot office lease at The Link at Uptown. The move will consolidate three of the commercial real estate services firm’s regional offices into a single location at 2601 Olive St. in Dallas. John Wolf represented Newmark in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Sarah Kennington and Bryce Jackson at Thirty-Four Commercial, along with Blake Shipley at JLL, represented the landlord, Kaizen Development Partners. Newmark plans to take occupancy in the fourth quarter. The company will continue to operate its office at Legacy Business Park.