Newmark Zimmer Arranges 1.4 MSF Industrial Lease in Independence, Missouri

INDEPENDENCE, MO. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged a 1.4 million-square-foot lease for a warehousing and distribution tenant at Space Center underground industrial park, which is located at 1500 Geospace Drive in Independence. The transaction represents the largest industrial lease in metro Kansas City by square footage year to date, according to Newmark Zimmer. Spanning 160 acres of limestone, Space Center offers tenants a naturally stable climate, low humidity and advanced fire protection systems. Mark Long, John Hassler and Seamus McLaughlin of Newmark Zimmer represented the undisclosed landlord.