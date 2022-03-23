Newmark Zimmer Arranges Sale of 275,000 SF Industrial Property in Edwardsville, Kansas

EDWARDSVILLE, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged the sale of a 275,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, a western suburb of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The cross-dock truck terminal facility, which is fully leased to one tenant, features 335 truck doors and sits on a 126-acre site at 9140 Woodend Road. Originally constructed in 1999, the facility was expanded in 2013 and 2019. Jerry Hopkins, Ken Hedrick, Mark Long, John Hassler and Alex Foshay of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.