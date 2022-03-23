REBusinessOnline

Newmark Zimmer Arranges Sale of 275,000 SF Industrial Property in Edwardsville, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

The property sits on a 126-acre site at 9140 Woodend Road.

EDWARDSVILLE, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged the sale of a 275,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, a western suburb of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The cross-dock truck terminal facility, which is fully leased to one tenant, features 335 truck doors and sits on a 126-acre site at 9140 Woodend Road. Originally constructed in 1999, the facility was expanded in 2013 and 2019. Jerry Hopkins, Ken Hedrick, Mark Long, John Hassler and Alex Foshay of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  