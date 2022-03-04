REBusinessOnline

Newmark Zimmer Arranges Sale of Former AT&T Office Building in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Office

The former AT&T property is located at 500 E. 8th St.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged the sale of a 340,000-square-foot office building in Kansas City’s central business district for an undisclosed price. AT&T formerly occupied the property, which is located at 500 E. 8th St. and now sits vacant. Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, John Hoefer and Raegen Root of Newmark represented the seller, Maxus Properties. The buyer, Washington, D.C.-based The Bernstein Cos., plans to convert the building into apartments.

