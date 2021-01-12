REBusinessOnline

Newmark Zimmer Arranges Sale of 56,994 SF Office Building in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Office

The multi-tenant property is located at 8300 College Blvd.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged the sale of a 56,994-square-foot office building in Overland Park for an undisclosed price. The multi-tenant property is located at 8300 College Blvd. Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Nick Suarez and TJ Wahl of Newmark Zimmer negotiated the transaction. A private investor sold the asset to Nashville-based Excelsior Capital. With this transaction, Excelsior has expanded its portfolio to more than 360,000 square feet of office space in the Kansas City market.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  