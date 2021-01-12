Newmark Zimmer Arranges Sale of 56,994 SF Office Building in Overland Park, Kansas

The multi-tenant property is located at 8300 College Blvd.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged the sale of a 56,994-square-foot office building in Overland Park for an undisclosed price. The multi-tenant property is located at 8300 College Blvd. Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Nick Suarez and TJ Wahl of Newmark Zimmer negotiated the transaction. A private investor sold the asset to Nashville-based Excelsior Capital. With this transaction, Excelsior has expanded its portfolio to more than 360,000 square feet of office space in the Kansas City market.