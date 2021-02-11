Newmark Zimmer Arranges Sale of 97-Unit Apartment Property in Topeka, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Westgate Village underwent extensive renovations over the last two years.

TOPEKA, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged the sale of Westgate Village in Topeka for an undisclosed price. The 97-unit apartment property underwent extensive interior and exterior renovations over the last two years, including the full renovation of a building that was damaged by a fire. Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson and TJ Wahl of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. A private partnership sold the asset to Chicago-based ALK Properties, which is expanding its existing presence in the Topeka market.