REBusinessOnline

Newmark Zimmer Arranges Sale of 97-Unit Apartment Property in Topeka, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Westgate Village underwent extensive renovations over the last two years.

TOPEKA, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has arranged the sale of Westgate Village in Topeka for an undisclosed price. The 97-unit apartment property underwent extensive interior and exterior renovations over the last two years, including the full renovation of a building that was damaged by a fire. Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson and TJ Wahl of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. A private partnership sold the asset to Chicago-based ALK Properties, which is expanding its existing presence in the Topeka market.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  