Newmark Zimmer Brokers Sale of 1.1 MSF Distribution Center in Gardner, Kansas

Coleman fully occupies the property, which is located at 17150 Mercury St.

GARDNER, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has brokered the sale of a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Gardner, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 17150 Mercury St., the 72-acre property is one of the largest distribution facilities in metro Kansas City, according to Newmark Zimmer. It is fully leased to outdoor recreation company Coleman Co. Inc., which has occupied the facility since 2009. Mark Long, John Hassler and Jim Linn of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction, further details of which were undisclosed.