Thursday, March 19, 2026
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The buyer, New Century 202 LLC, plans to evaluate a range of potential uses for the property.
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestOffice

Newmark Zimmer Brokers Sale of 468,255 SF Vacant Headquarters Campus in Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

NEW CENTURY, KAN. — Newmark Zimmer has brokered the sale of a corporate campus with two buildings totaling 468,255 square feet in New Century. New Century 202 LLC, an entity affiliated with Sky Real Estate, was the buyer. Tommy Gentry and Trey DeRousse of Newmark Zimmer represented the Johnson County Government in the transaction.

Located within the New Century AirCenter business park, the campus was originally developed in the early 1980s as a headquarters facility. The property most recently served as a regional headquarters for CenturyLink before becoming vacant. The larger building totals 455,098 square feet, while the smaller building spans 13,157 square feet.

Situated on 36 acres, the campus features a traditional corporate headquarters layout with expansive floor plates designed to support a large employee base. The property also includes extensive surface parking and infrastructure that historically supported telecommunications and data center operations. The buyer plans to evaluate a range of potential uses for the property and will conduct a comprehensive review of the campus to determine the highest and best use moving forward.

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