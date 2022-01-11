Newmark Zimmer Negotiates Sale of 700,000 SF Distribution Center in Kansas City

Musician’s Friend occupies the facility at 4001 N. Norfleet Road.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Newmark Zimmer has negotiated the sale of 4001 N. Norfleet Road in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 700,000-square-foot distribution center was built in 2007 as a build-to-suit for Musician’s Friend, which continues to occupy the property today. The facility sits on 68 acres near I-435. Mark Long, John Hassler, Jim Linn and Bret Hardy of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.