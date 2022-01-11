REBusinessOnline

Newmark Zimmer Negotiates Sale of 700,000 SF Distribution Center in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

Musician’s Friend occupies the facility at 4001 N. Norfleet Road.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Newmark Zimmer has negotiated the sale of 4001 N. Norfleet Road in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 700,000-square-foot distribution center was built in 2007 as a build-to-suit for Musician’s Friend, which continues to occupy the property today. The facility sits on 68 acres near I-435. Mark Long, John Hassler, Jim Linn and Bret Hardy of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

