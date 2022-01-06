REBusinessOnline

Newmark Zimmer Negotiates Sale of Five-Building Industrial Park in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Newmark Zimmer has negotiated the sale of Stadium Business Park in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The Class A industrial park spans five buildings and 276,000 square feet. Tenants include Amazon, UPS, JB Hunt and Aramark. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented the buyer, Sealy & Co. Mark Fountain of True North Industrial Realty represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  