Newmark Zimmer Negotiates Sale of Five-Building Industrial Park in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Newmark Zimmer has negotiated the sale of Stadium Business Park in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The Class A industrial park spans five buildings and 276,000 square feet. Tenants include Amazon, UPS, JB Hunt and Aramark. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented the buyer, Sealy & Co. Mark Fountain of True North Industrial Realty represented the undisclosed seller.