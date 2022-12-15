NewPoint Provides $12M Construction Loan for Affordable Housing Community in Madison

MADISON, WIS. — NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided a $12 million loan for the construction of The Flats at 402, a 54-unit affordable housing community in Madison. All the property’s units will be restricted to residents who earn 50 to 60 percent of the area median income. The limestone exterior of an existing two-story commercial property will be repurposed for the construction of the project. An existing parking lot will be demolished and replaced with an underground parking garage.

Cesar Diaz of NewPoint originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Kenosha, Wis.-based Bear Real Estate Group. The Housing Authority of Dane County issued bonds, and National Equity Fund was the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity syndicator.