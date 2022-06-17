NewPoint Provides $14M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided a $14 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Chesapeake Apartments, a 127-unit multifamily complex in northeast Dallas that was built in 1982. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units, two pools and a business center. The interest-only loan carries a floating interest rate and an initial two-year term with three one-year extension options. Vincent Langan of NewPoint originated the financing, which John Brickson of McKinney Realty Capital arranged. The borrower, a partnership between GBB Multifamily, Admirable Group and Prime Investment Holdings, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.