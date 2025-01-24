Friday, January 24, 2025
NewPoint Provides $17.7M in Acquisition Financing for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, N.J. — NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $17.7 million in bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of Brentwood Park, a 77-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. Built in 2023, Brentwood Park consists of two four-story buildings that house studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 3,125 square feet of commercial space. Matthew Meskill of NewPoint originated the financing, which was structured with a floating interest rate and a two-year initial term, on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. Adam Zweibel of Hudson Atlantic brokered the sale.

