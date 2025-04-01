NewPoint Provides $82M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Property in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided an $82 million Fannie Mae loan to facilitate the acquisition of Park Vista Apartment Homes, a garden-style affordable housing community in Anaheim. Los Angeles-based BLDG Partners purchased the 392-unit property, which is 100 percent mission with all units being affordable at 60 percent of the area median income or lower.

Martin Fayer of NewPoint originated the fixed-rate loan, which has a seven-year term with five years of interest-only payments.

Originally constructed in 1959 and renovated in 2001, Park Vista consists of 93 two-story buildings spread across 20 acres in southeast Los Angeles. Community amenities include laundry facilities, a pool and barbecue grill, as well as picnic and playground areas.