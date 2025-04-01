Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Park-Vista-Apts-Anaheim-CA
Located in Anaheim, Calif., Park Vista Apartment Homes features 392 units, laundry facilities, a pool and barbecue grill, as well as picnic and playground areas.
NewPoint Provides $82M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Property in Anaheim, California

by Amy Works

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided an $82 million Fannie Mae loan to facilitate the acquisition of Park Vista Apartment Homes, a garden-style affordable housing community in Anaheim. Los Angeles-based BLDG Partners purchased the 392-unit property, which is 100 percent mission with all units being affordable at 60 percent of the area median income or lower.

Martin Fayer of NewPoint originated the fixed-rate loan, which has a seven-year term with five years of interest-only payments.

Originally constructed in 1959 and renovated in 2001, Park Vista consists of 93 two-story buildings spread across 20 acres in southeast Los Angeles. Community amenities include laundry facilities, a pool and barbecue grill, as well as picnic and playground areas.

