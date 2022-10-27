NewPoint Provides $93.5M Freddie Mac Financing for Two Apartment Communities in Charlotte, Orlando

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AND ORLANDO, FLA. — NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided two separate Freddie Mac loans totaling $93.5 million for two apartment communities in Charlotte and Orlando. The borrower, an affiliate of American Landmark LLC, is using the loans to refinance both properties. The transactions include a $51 million loan for the 338-unit 8 Metro Station in Charlotte and a $42.5 million loan for the 279-unit Central Station on Orange in Orlando. Marc Cesare of NewPoint originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loans. The loans both featured five years of interest-only payments and provided cash-out options for American Landmark, an investment firm that manages over $5 billion in multifamily properties spanning approximately 32,000 units.