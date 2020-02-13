Newport Acquires 150-Unit Haven at Louetta Apartments in Metro Houston

SPRING, TEXAS — Newport Real Estate Partners LLC has acquired Haven at Louetta, a 150-unit apartment community located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The property was developed in 2018 and features 90 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, grilling area, fitness center and a dog park. Guefen Development sold the property for an undisclosed price. Newport plans to develop an additional 30 units at the property over the next 36 months.