Newport Capital Partners Buys 103,030 SF Stassney Heights Shopping Center in South Austin

Stassney Heights, a 103,030-square-foot shopping center in South Austin, was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newport Capital Partners, a retail investment and management firm with offices in Chicago and Dallas, has purchased Stassney Heights, a 103,030-square-foot shopping center located about seven miles south of downtown Austin. Anchored by Houston-based ethnic grocer Fiesta Mart, Stassney Heights was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Umi Sushi, Castle Dental, T-Mobile and Clinica Hispana. CBRE represented the undisclosed, Northeast-based seller in the transaction. Newmark arranged acquisition financing through Wintrust Bank on behalf of Newport Capital Partners.

