Newport Capital Partners Sells Edens Plaza Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago for $110M

The buyer, WS Development, plans to add the first-ever bricks-and-mortar store for Wayfair. This rendering shows plans for the 165,000-square-foot space.

WILMETTE, ILL. — Chicago-based Newport Capital Partners has sold Edens Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette for $110 million. Massachusetts-based WS Development was the buyer. The shopping center spans 350,000 square feet. Current tenants include The Fresh Market, Walgreens, Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance, Starbucks and Big Blue Swim School. The property also comprises a two-story department store that was formerly occupied by Carson Pirie Scott and is currently vacant. Newport acquired Edens Plaza in 2018 and the vacant department store in 2019. WS plans to open the first-ever bricks-and-mortar store for online furniture retailer Wayfair in the department store.