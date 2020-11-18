Newport Purchases Stonebrook Plaza Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

Jewel-Osco anchors the 95,825-square-foot Stonebrook Plaza.

MERRIONETTE PARK, ILL. — Newport Capital Partners has purchased Stonebrook Plaza in Merrionette Park, located about 17 miles southwest of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. Stonebrook Plaza is a 95,825-square-foot shopping center anchored by grocer Jewel-Osco. It is currently 96 percent leased. Other tenants include Blink Fitness and Pet Supplies Plus as well as eateries and personal care tenants. Jewel-Osco has operated at the property since 1985. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Regency Centers was the seller. Chicago-based Newport specializes in the acquisition and management of neighborhood shopping centers throughout major metro areas.