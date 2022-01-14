Newport RE Receives $75M Financing for Mixed-Use Campus in Downtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Loans, Mixed-Use, Southeast

ATLANTA — Newport RE has received $75 million in debt financing in order to redevelop 222 Mitchell, a 330,000-square-foot mixed-use campus in downtown Atlanta. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing through Miami-based BridgeInvest on behalf of Newport. General contractor Balfour Beatty has started construction for 222 Mitchell, which is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

222 Mitchell, which will include office and retail space, is a redevelopment of a brick building built in 1909, as well as two mid-century modern buildings spanning a full city block. The property will include a new park and a 27,000-square-foot rooftop. Newport plans to keep the historical elements of the property while redeveloping the buildings to make it more modern.

Some planned tenants for the development include Pins Mechanical, an Ohio-based arcade and game bar, as well as an Atlanta-based Slater Hospitality that will be designed as a modern diner with a cocktail lounge.

Brooke Dewey and David Horne of JLL are leading the preleasing of the 250,000-square-foot creative office space, with the retail inventory being leased by Coleman Morris and Iggy DeQuesada of JLL.