Monday, June 15, 2026
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Morton-Porter-Roads-Katy
NewQuest has tapped Pelican Builders to lead development of the farmhouse-style multifamily component of the new project at the southwest corner of Morton and Porter roads. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in spring 2028.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyRetailTexas

NewQuest Acquires Land for 334-Unit Apartment Community, Retail Center in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — NewQuest has acquired land in the western Houston suburb of Katy for the development of a 334-unit apartment community and retail center. Of the 18.5 acres that the local developer purchased at the southwest corner of Morton and Porter roads, 11.8 will be dedicated to the development of the multifamily component, while the remainder will house the retail component. Designed by Meeks + Partners and developed by Pelican Builders, the apartments will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will have an average size of 865 square feet. Amenities will include a pool and multiple courtyards. The project’s retail component will comprise a 10,860-square-foot, multi-tenant building and five pad sites. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

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