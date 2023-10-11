NewQuest Announces Preleasing Milestone, New Tenants at $90M Retail Project in Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Houston-based development and investment firm NewQuest Properties has announced that The Grand at 249, a $90 million retail project the northern Houston suburb of Tomball, is now 96 percent leased. The site spans 65 acres and fronts both Tomball Tollway/Texas Highway 249 and Grand Parkway/Texas Highway 99, and the center itself will feature 404,256 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space. Tenants that have already committed include AT&T, Boomer Jack’s, Gringo’s, Jersey Mike’s, Milano Nails and Two Pho Nine Asian Fusion.