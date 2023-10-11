Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentRetailTexas

NewQuest Announces Preleasing Milestone, New Tenants at $90M Retail Project in Tomball, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Houston-based development and investment firm NewQuest Properties has announced that The Grand at 249, a $90 million retail project the northern Houston suburb of Tomball, is now 96 percent leased. The site spans 65 acres and fronts both Tomball Tollway/Texas Highway 249 and Grand Parkway/Texas Highway 99, and the center itself will feature 404,256 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space. Tenants that have already committed include AT&T, Boomer Jack’s, Gringo’s, Jersey Mike’s, Milano Nails and Two Pho Nine Asian Fusion.

You may also like

LS Black Breaks Ground on $88M Affordable Housing...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 376-Unit Stone Brook Apartments...

BWE Arranges $32.6M Loan for First Street Village...

DC Blox Opens 125,000 SF Cable Landing Station...

St. John Properties to Develop 165,000 SF Mixed-Use...

Pebb Capital Signs 136,852 SF of Leases at...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 239,610 SF Euless Town...

6919 Fulton St. LLC Nears Completion of 47-Unit...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Net-Leased...