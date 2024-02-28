NewQuest Arranges Sale of 139,538 SF Former Sam’s Club Store in West Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of a 139,538-square-foot retail building in West Houston. The vacant building, which is part of a larger development anchored by Target, Burlington and Marshalls, sits on 12 acres and was formerly owned and occupied by Sam’s Club. John Nguyen of NewQuest Properties represented the buyer, an entity doing business as SSS Marketplace on Eldridge LLC, in the transaction. James Namken and Kyle Knight of Weitzman represented the seller.