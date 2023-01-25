REBusinessOnline

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 15,750 SF Retail Property in Richmond, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of a 15,750-square-foot retail property in Richmond, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, represents Phase II of a larger project known as Commons at Harvest Green. Rick Ragan of NewQuest represented the buyer in the deal. Matt Berry, Drew Reinking and Robbie Kilcrease of CBRE represented the seller. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  