NewQuest Arranges Sale of 15,750 SF Retail Property in Richmond, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of a 15,750-square-foot retail property in Richmond, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, represents Phase II of a larger project known as Commons at Harvest Green. Rick Ragan of NewQuest represented the buyer in the deal. Matt Berry, Drew Reinking and Robbie Kilcrease of CBRE represented the seller. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.