NewQuest Arranges Sale of 23,217 SF Chimney Rock Bellaire Shopping Center in Houston

Chimney Rock Bellaire Shopping Center in Houston totals 23,217 square feet.

HOUSTON — NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of Chimney Rock Bellaire Shopping Center, a 23,217-square-foot retail center in southwest Houston. The property was developed in phases in 1990 and 2012 and was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as The Mays School, Green Restaurant and Speedy Cash. Kelley Workman of NewQuest represented the seller, F6 Properties, in the transaction. Tony Luk of LYT Realty Inc. represented the buyer, JCV Capital Inc.