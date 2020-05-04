REBusinessOnline

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 23,217 SF Chimney Rock Bellaire Shopping Center in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Chimney Rock Bellaire Shopping Center in Houston totals 23,217 square feet.

HOUSTON — NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of Chimney Rock Bellaire Shopping Center, a 23,217-square-foot retail center in southwest Houston. The property was developed in phases in 1990 and 2012 and was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as The Mays School, Green Restaurant and Speedy Cash. Kelley Workman of NewQuest represented the seller, F6 Properties, in the transaction. Tony Luk of LYT Realty Inc. represented the buyer, JCV Capital Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business