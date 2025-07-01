NewQuest Arranges Sale of 28,322 SF Retail Center in Corsicana, Texas

CORSICANA, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm NewQuest has arranged the sale of Southland Center, a 28,322-square-foot retail center located south of Dallas in Corsicana. The center was developed in the mid-1980s and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Scrappin Goodtimes and Anytime Fitness. Dakota Workman of NewQuest represented the sellers, private investors Robert Gegenheimer and Joanna Hunt, in the transaction. Daniel Wenz Jr. of Wenz Investment Group represented the buyer, Dallas-based Audax Enterprises.