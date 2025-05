SPRING, TEXAS — Local investment and brokerage firm NewQuest has arranged the sale of Spring Park Village, a 33,060-square-foot shopping center located on the northern outskirts of Houston. Tenants include Boot Barn, Spring Park Dentistry and Jack Vape & Smoke. Dakota Workman of NewQuest represented the seller in the transaction. Marc Peeler of Partners Real Estate represented the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies.