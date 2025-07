HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage and investment firm NewQuest has arranged the sale of Ella Plaza, an 82,073-square-foot shopping center in North Houston. Anchored by Advance Auto Parts’ 15,371-square-foot space, the three-building center was constructed on 7.1 acres in 2003 and is also home to multiple government tenants. Dakota Workman of NewQuest represented the seller, an entity doing business as True Saga LLC, in the transaction. Northmarq represented the buyer, Sega Development LLC.