NewQuest Breaks Ground on 163,456 SF Retail Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — NewQuest has broken ground on a 163,456-square-foot retail project in northwest Houston. The project will feature two junior anchor spaces within The Grand at 249, the local developer’s $90 million project located at the interchange of the Grand Parkway and the Tomball Tollway. The spaces, which are expected to be available for occupancy by mid-2027, are preleased to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, Dollar Tree, Cavender’s, Petco, Sephora, Bath & Body Works and Milano’s Nails.