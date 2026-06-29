Monday, June 29, 2026
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AcquisitionsRetailTexas

NewQuest Breaks Ground on 163,456 SF Retail Project in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — NewQuest has broken ground on a 163,456-square-foot retail project in northwest Houston. The project will feature two junior anchor spaces within The Grand at 249, the local developer’s $90 million project located at the interchange of the Grand Parkway and the Tomball Tollway. The spaces, which are expected to be available for occupancy by mid-2027, are preleased to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, Dollar Tree, Cavender’s, Petco, Sephora, Bath & Body Works and Milano’s Nails.

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