DevelopmentRetailTexas

NewQuest Breaks Ground on 19,000 SF Retail Building in Richmond, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Locally based developer NewQuest Properties has broken ground on a 19,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building in Richmond, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The building will be part of Phase III of The Grand at Aliana, a 65-acre development. The building is 75 percent preleased to Milano Nails, America’s Best, Five Guys, Dunkin’, Firehouse Subs and Buffalo Wild Wings Go. The stores and restaurants are expected to open next summer. Costco Wholesale anchors Phase III of the development and opened its doors earlier this year.

