REBusinessOnline

NewQuest Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Retail Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Fort-Bend-Town-Center-Missouri-City

Phase II of Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS  — Houston-based development firm NewQuest Properties has broken ground on Phase II of Fort Bend Town Center, a project that will add 300,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space to the local supply of Missouri City, located southwest of Houston. A 12-screen Cinemark theater will anchor the 42-acre second phase, which is expected to come on line in the third quarter of 2023. NewQuest is also in the midst of negotiations with six potential junior anchor tenants for Phase II.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews