NewQuest Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Retail Project in Metro Houston
MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Houston-based development firm NewQuest Properties has broken ground on Phase II of Fort Bend Town Center, a project that will add 300,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space to the local supply of Missouri City, located southwest of Houston. A 12-screen Cinemark theater will anchor the 42-acre second phase, which is expected to come on line in the third quarter of 2023. NewQuest is also in the midst of negotiations with six potential junior anchor tenants for Phase II.
