NewQuest has spent the better part of a decade conducting predevelopment activities for Texas Heritage Marketplace in Katy. The site was deemed ready for construction following the completion of the 6.5-mile Texas Heritage Parkway.
NewQuest Breaks Ground on $400M Mixed-Use Project in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based developer NewQuest has broken ground on Texas Heritage Marketplace, a $400 million mixed-use development in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The site spans 165 acres and fronts both I-10 and the newly completed Texas Heritage Parkway. Plans currently call for approximately 750,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as two apartment communities with about 550 total units and 300,000 square feet of medical office and self-storage space. Target has committed to being a retail anchor with a 149,000-square-foot store. A tentative completion date for the initial phase of construction was not announced.

