NewQuest Brokers Sale of 89,213 SF Inwood Forest Shopping Center in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Inwood Forest Shopping Center in Houston totals 89,213 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based firm NewQuest Properties has brokered the sale of Inwood Forest Shopping Center, an 89,213-square-foot retail center located at 5700-46 W. Little York Road in Houston. About 75 percent of the six-acre property’s tenant roster consists of businesses that have been deemed essential. Grocer La Michoacana anchors the center. David Luther, Bob Conwell and Josh Friedlander of NewQuest represented the seller, RPI Interests I Ltd., and procured the buyer, Fahra International Inc.