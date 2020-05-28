REBusinessOnline

NewQuest Brokers Sale of 89,213 SF Inwood Forest Shopping Center in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Inwood-Forest-Shopping-Center-Houston

Inwood Forest Shopping Center in Houston totals 89,213 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based firm NewQuest Properties has brokered the sale of Inwood Forest Shopping Center, an 89,213-square-foot retail center located at 5700-46 W. Little York Road in Houston. About 75 percent of the six-acre property’s tenant roster consists of businesses that have been deemed essential. Grocer La Michoacana anchors the center. David Luther, Bob Conwell and Josh Friedlander of NewQuest represented the seller, RPI Interests I Ltd., and procured the buyer, Fahra International Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  