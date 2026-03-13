NewQuest Inks Three Ground Leases at Texas Heritage Marketplace in Katy

KATY, TEXAS — Local owner-operator NewQuest has inked a trio of ground leases at Texas Heritage Marketplace, the local owner-operator’s $400 million mixed-use development in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The deals are with Olive Garden (7,825 square feet), Chase Bank (3,443 square feet) and Whataburger (3,305 square feet). David Meyers and Bob Conwell internally represented NewQuest in all lease negotiations. Traci Holman of Baker Katz represented Olive Garden. Scott Gardner of Main Street Commercial represented Whataburger, and James Namken and Kyle Knight of Weitzman represented Chase Bank.