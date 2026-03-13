Friday, March 13, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

NewQuest Inks Three Ground Leases at Texas Heritage Marketplace in Katy

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Local owner-operator NewQuest has inked a trio of ground leases at Texas Heritage Marketplace, the local owner-operator’s $400 million mixed-use development in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The deals are with Olive Garden (7,825 square feet), Chase Bank (3,443 square feet) and Whataburger (3,305 square feet). David Meyers and Bob Conwell internally represented NewQuest in all lease negotiations. Traci Holman of Baker Katz represented Olive Garden. Scott Gardner of Main Street Commercial represented Whataburger, and  James Namken and Kyle Knight of Weitzman represented Chase Bank.

You may also like

Colliers Negotiates 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Northlake,...

Baymark Health Signs 30,388 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 21,806 SF Industrial Lease in...

BLDG Management Begins Leasing 69-Story Apartment Tower in...

GFI Realty Arranges $38M Sale of Manhattan Commercial...

Whole Foods Debuts 42,000 SF Store in Cheshire,...

Club Studio Fitness to Open 30,240 SF Gym...

Bally’s Marquette Landside Casino Opens in Iowa

AutoZone Leases 8,000 SF Former Rite Aid Store...