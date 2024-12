WEBSTER, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage and investment firm NewQuest has negotiated a 35,000-square-foot medical office lease in Webster, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The tenant, Texas Oncology, is taking space at Webster Town Center, which is located at the intersection of I-45 and Texas Avenue. Kevin Sims and Nick Ramsey of NewQuest internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Nelson Udstuen and Lindsay Arbour of CBRE represented the tenant.